Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Yelling man crashes truck into Dallas news station

A man crashed a truck into the building that houses KDFW news station in Dallas, Texas, early Wednesday morn...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 10:45 AM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 10:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man crashed a truck into the building that houses KDFW news station in Dallas, Texas, early Wednesday morning, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.

After crashing his pickup truck into the building, the man got out and began yelling, throwing papers from a bag, and removing several boxes from the truck, KTVT says. He was taken into custody by police, KTVT said.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Dallas

North America

Southwestern United States

Texas

The Americas

Traffic accidents

United States

Aerial video from the scene showed a silver truck smashed up against the building's glass walls and pieces of paper strewn across the parking lot. More papers could be seen inside the building through a shattered glass wall.

Video also showed a bomb-detecting robot and police investigating the inside of the truck and a nearby bag.

There were no reports of injuries and the building has been evacuated, according to KTVT.

CNN has reached out to the Dallas Police Department to independently confirm the details of the incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Knox beats WRV

Image

VL Volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Tracking the heat

Image

A class to help you eat better

Image

Adjusting to the new food and beverage tax

Image

Newly created advisory panel meets for first time regarding new lice procedure

Image

September 4th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dawson Basinger

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home