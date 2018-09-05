Clear

Toyota is recalling 1 million hybrids at risk of catching fire

Toyota is recalling more than 1 million of its hybrid vehicles worldwide over a potential fire risk.T...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 7:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Toyota is recalling more than 1 million of its hybrid vehicles worldwide over a potential fire risk.

The automaker said Wednesday that the safety recall covers its Prius, Prius plug-in hybrid and C-HR SUV models and is intended to repair a problem with their electrical systems, which in some cases can cause fires.

More than half of the affected vehicles are in Japan, while just under 200,000 are in the United States. The rest were sold in Europe and other markets. US drivers will start receiving recall notices by mail this month.

Toyota said the problem involved wire harnesses that connect to the cars' power control units. These can wear away over time, generating heat.

"If sufficient heat is generated, there is an increased risk of a vehicle fire," a Toyota spokesman in Tokyo told CNN on Wednesday. He declined to comment on whether the defects have resulted in any injuries or deaths.

The recall applies to cars produced between June 2015 and May 2018. The company said it would provide fixes to customers free of charge.

The Japanese carmaker has had problems with the Prius before.

In 2016, it recalled more than 1.7 million of the vehicles over issues related to their air bags and parking brakes.

More broadly, the company has also had to recall more than 20 million of its cars in recent years in response to the Takata exploding air bag scandal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Knox beats WRV

Image

VL Volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Tracking the heat

Image

A class to help you eat better

Image

Adjusting to the new food and beverage tax

Image

Newly created advisory panel meets for first time regarding new lice procedure

Image

September 4th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dawson Basinger

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home