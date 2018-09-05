Clear

Novichok: UK says it has evidence to charge 2 Russians over Skripal poisoning

British prosecutors said Wednesday they have "sufficient evidence" to charge two Russian nationals in connec...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 7:10 AM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 7:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

British prosecutors said Wednesday they have "sufficient evidence" to charge two Russian nationals in connection with the nerve agent attack earlier this year on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal.

The two suspects are named by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, neither of whom is in the United Kingdom.

2018 Russian spy poisoning

Biological and chemical weapons

Continents and regions

Diseases and disorders

Eastern Europe

England

Espionage

Europe

Evidence (legal)

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Health and medical

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

Law and legal system

Military

Military weapons

Misc people

National security

Northern Europe

Poisonings

Russia

Sergei Skripal

Trial and procedure

United Kingdom

Weapons and arms

Weapons of mass destruction

Yulia Skripal

"Prosecutors from CPS Counter Terrorism Division have considered the evidence and have concluded there is sufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction and it is clearly in the public interest to charge Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov ... with conspiracy to murder Sergei Skripal and the attempted murder of Skripal, his daughter Yulia, and police officer Nick Bailey," a CPS statement said.

The pair are also charged with the use and possession of the nerve agent Novichok contrary to the Chemical Weapons Act and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey, the statement said.

The two Russian nationals are believed to have been traveling under aliases, although they had genuine Russian passports with the identities of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, the CPS said during a briefing.

Traces of Novichok were found in the hotel room where the men were staying, the City Stay Hotel in Bow Road, east London, but not enough to warrant any cause for concern, the CPS said.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, National Lead for Counter Terrorism Policing, told reporters that the March 4 poisoning of the Skripals had now been formally linked by UK investigators to the June 30 poisoning of Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, a couple living in Amesbury, near Salisbury. Sturgess died on July 8 as a result of her exposure to Novichok.

"It now forms one investigation," he said. "We do not believe Dawn and Charlie were deliberately targeted, but became victims as a result of the recklessness in which such a toxic nerve agent was disposed of.

"We know that Novichok was applied to the Skripals' front door in an area that is accessible to the public, which also endangered the lives of members of the public and emergency service responders."

Police released a series of CCTV images they say show the two men, believed to be aged about 40, arriving at London Gatwick Airport on March 2 and in Salisbury on March 3 and 4. The final images show the men leaving from London Heathrow Airport in the evening of March 4.

They also released images of the two men taken from their travel documents.

Basu appealed for anyone who knows the two men or saw them while they were in the United Kingdom in March to get in touch.

The update from the CPS and police came a day after the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, an international watchdog, confirmed that the nerve agent that killed Sturgess and sickened Rowley in Amesbury was the same one that was used to poison the Skripals, although it did not name the substance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Knox beats WRV

Image

VL Volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Tracking the heat

Image

A class to help you eat better

Image

Adjusting to the new food and beverage tax

Image

Newly created advisory panel meets for first time regarding new lice procedure

Image

September 4th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dawson Basinger

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home