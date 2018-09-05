Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump re-elect starts with 36% firmly behind the President

If the election for President were held today, only 36% of likely 2018 voters said that they would definitel...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 6:03 AM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 6:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If the election for President were held today, only 36% of likely 2018 voters said that they would definitely vote to re-elect Donald Trump, according to a new poll by Grinnell College released Wednesday. More -- 43% -- say they would definitely vote for someone other than Trump, and another 17% said they'd consider it.

Nearly three-quarters of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents plan to definitely vote for Trump (72%), with 18% who said they'll consider someone else. That's below the 84% in that group who say they approve of his work as President. Eight-in-10 Democrats would definitely vote to elect someone else with almost half of independents agreeing at 47%. The rest of the independents are split between considering someone else (23%) and definitely voting for Trump (26%).

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Politics

The poll differs from other recent polls on this fall's election, however, with only 45% who said they'd vote for a Democratic candidate in the November election and 43% who said they'd support a Republican. Other polls with similar methodologies have shown anywhere from an eight-point advantage for Democrats to a 14-point advantage.

According to the poll, about four-in-ten approve of the job Trump is doing as President and half disapprove. A new CNN Poll of Polls shows that across the five most recent polls conducted using live telephone interviews of adults or registered voters, Trump's approval rating averages 40%, with 54% saying they disapprove.

Despite the fact that Trump's favorability ratings have stayed relatively stable since his presidency began, 44 percent of people people described their feelings towards the President as becoming "a lot more unfavorable." A quarter said their feelings have become "a lot more favorable" since he took office in January of 2017.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Knox beats WRV

Image

VL Volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Tracking the heat

Image

A class to help you eat better

Image

Adjusting to the new food and beverage tax

Image

Newly created advisory panel meets for first time regarding new lice procedure

Image

September 4th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dawson Basinger

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home