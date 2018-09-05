Trump re-elect starts with 36% firmly behind the President

If the election for President were held today, only 36% of likely 2018 voters said that they would definitely vote to re-elect Donald Trump, according to a new poll by Grinnell College released Wednesday. More -- 43% -- say they would definitely vote for someone other than Trump, and another 17% said they'd consider it.

Nearly three-quarters of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents plan to definitely vote for Trump (72%), with 18% who said they'll consider someone else. That's below the 84% in that group who say they approve of his work as President. Eight-in-10 Democrats would definitely vote to elect someone else with almost half of independents agreeing at 47%. The rest of the independents are split between considering someone else (23%) and definitely voting for Trump (26%).

The poll differs from other recent polls on this fall's election, however, with only 45% who said they'd vote for a Democratic candidate in the November election and 43% who said they'd support a Republican. Other polls with similar methodologies have shown anywhere from an eight-point advantage for Democrats to a 14-point advantage.

According to the poll, about four-in-ten approve of the job Trump is doing as President and half disapprove. A new CNN Poll of Polls shows that across the five most recent polls conducted using live telephone interviews of adults or registered voters, Trump's approval rating averages 40%, with 54% saying they disapprove.

Despite the fact that Trump's favorability ratings have stayed relatively stable since his presidency began, 44 percent of people people described their feelings towards the President as becoming "a lot more unfavorable." A quarter said their feelings have become "a lot more favorable" since he took office in January of 2017.