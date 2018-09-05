Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

You can now get kicked off Uber in Australia for being rude to drivers

Uber is saying no to rude passengers in Australia and New Zealand.Customers with consistently low rat...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 6:02 AM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 6:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Uber is saying no to rude passengers in Australia and New Zealand.

Customers with consistently low ratings can now be removed from the app, according to community guidelines that were updated Wednesday. Riders will receive several warnings before they are blocked.

"The average Aussie is extremely friendly," Susan Anderson, Uber's general manager for Australia and New Zealand, said in an interview with CNN affiliate Channel 7. "These are the small percentage of riders who are not treating drivers with respect."

Channel 7 reported that users with ratings of four stars or below were at risk of being removed. Anderson said the average Australian passenger has a score of at least 4.5 stars.

Uber drivers rate passengers on a scale of one to five stars, and the score is based on an average of the previous 500 trips.

"To get a rating of 4.0 and below you need to have a number of one-star ratings," Anderson said.

Riders with suspended accounts won't be able to use the Uber or the Uber Eats apps.

The new policy goes into effect September 19.

In a company blog post, Uber said it was sharing tips on how to be a better passenger with Australian and New Zealand riders "who have seen a lower than average rating."

Leaving trash in the car, not being at the pick-up location when drivers arrive and being rude or discourteous can all drive down riders' ratings.

"Drivers tell us that what they look for in riders is mutual respect and for people to treat them with courtesy," said Anderson. "So say hello, say goodbye. You don't always need to be chatty, but be respectful."

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

The company has about 2.8 million users in Australia and New Zealand.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Knox beats WRV

Image

VL Volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Tracking the heat

Image

A class to help you eat better

Image

Adjusting to the new food and beverage tax

Image

Newly created advisory panel meets for first time regarding new lice procedure

Image

September 4th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dawson Basinger

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home