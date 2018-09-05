Clear

Parents of Timothy Piazza reach settlement with Beta Theta Pi fraternity after pledge's death

The parents of a Penn State University student, who died in a hazing ritual while pledging for Beta Theta Pi...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 12:34 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The parents of a Penn State University student, who died in a hazing ritual while pledging for Beta Theta Pi fraternity, have reached a settlement with the fraternity's national organization.

Timothy Piazza, a 19-year-old sophomore, died on February 4, 2017 after drinking copious amounts of alcohol in his first night of pledging the Beta Theta Pi chapter, which was later shuttered by the national fraternity and permanently banned by the university. The fraternity was supposed to be alcohol free.

Bullying

Fraternities and sororities

Law and legal system

Misc organizations

Misc people

Settlements and compromises

Society

Student organizations

Timothy Piazza

Trial and procedure

Violence in society

The settlement, which was announced Tuesday, includes an undisclosed monetary sum and reforms, such as a commitment by the fraternity to require all 139 chapters nationwide to be alcohol and substance free by August 2020.

As part of the settlement, the fraternity for the first time publicly endorsed a proposed state measure aimed at ending hazing injuries and deaths. The settlement also lets the Piazza family move forward with any claims against other parties, including individuals connected to their son's death.

"That the Piazza family has had to endure the loss of their beloved son and brother, Tim, remains one of the greatest disappointments and darkest hours in Beta's history," S. Wayne Kay, general secretary and board chairman of the national organization said in a statement.

As part of the ritual, Piazza consumed 18 drinks in 82 minutes on his first night of pledging. His blood-alcohol level went "from a zero to as high as a .36," a grand jury report said, almost five times the legal limit.

Piazza suffered a traumatic brain injury from several falls, including a tumble down a set of basement stairs, according to a grand jury investigation. After Piazza fell, fraternity brothers waited more than 12 hours before calling 911.

Piazza died just 29 hours after walking into the fraternity house, according to court records and testimony.

"It is heartbreaking and numbing to know our former members let Tim and his family down in such a tragic way," Kay said in the statement.

The fraternity has agreed to back the proposed "Timothy J. Piazza Antihazing Law," which would add Pennsylvania to a list of states with tougher penalties. The measure passed the state senate in April but awaits a vote in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

What to know before pledging a fraternity or sorority.

"The settlement represents a unique, cooperative agreement, and is an outgrowth of the determined dedication by Jim and Evelyn Piazza to the cause of preventing hazing injury and death in Greek life in the future," Piazza family attorney Tom Kline said in a joint statement with the fraternity. "By this settlement, the Piazzas and Beta help to establish a baseline for the new norm of fraternity pledging and fraternity life at universities and colleges in the United States."

Under the reform measures, the Piazzas would be included in any decision-making process involving the future use of the closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity house at Penn State. A college or university's public safety department would have to be immediately notified of any reported student conduct violations that result in serious injury or death of members or guests. All chapters would be encouraged to install security cameras on all houses, according to the terms.

The terms also require more education and training each semester, instead of each year, on issues such as preventing hazing, alcohol and substance abuse and sexual assault. In February, the national organization's board of trustees agreed to make all fraternity properties substance free.

Late last month, a Pennsylvania judge dismissed all charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment, the most serious offenses, against fraternity members connected to Piazza's death. Hazing charges were bound over for six men.

This wasn't the first time these charges have been thrown out. Prosecutors had refiled the more severe homicide-related charges after losing in court, hoping for a different outcome from a different judge.

Prosecutors have secured two guilty pleas for hazing and unlawful acts involving alcohol.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Knox beats WRV

Image

VL Volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Tracking the heat

Image

A class to help you eat better

Image

Adjusting to the new food and beverage tax

Image

Newly created advisory panel meets for first time regarding new lice procedure

Image

September 4th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dawson Basinger

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home