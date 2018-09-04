Clear

Serena Williams sees off Pliskova to make US Open semifinals

Tennis great Serena Williams marched into the semifinals of the US Open with an assured, 6-4 6-3 straight se...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 11:29 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 11:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tennis great Serena Williams marched into the semifinals of the US Open with an assured, 6-4 6-3 straight sets win over Karolina Pliskova Tuesday.

The confident Williams got some measure of revenge for her 2016 semifinal loss against the Czech as she continues to climb her way back to the top after the birth of her first child a year ago. She dispatched her quarterfinal opponent in a brisk 1 hour 23 minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Professional tennis

Serena Williams

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

Tennis

Taking down the eighth seeded Pliskova was her toughest test of the tournament so far, having already dispatched her sister, Venus -- seeded one higher than Serena at 16, alongside the unseeded Estonian Kaia Kanepi, Carina Witthoeft of Germany and Poland's Magda Linette.

Her last-16 match against Kanepi was the only time any of Williams' matches thus far have gone beyond two sets. This is the American tennis legend's 18th US Open tournament.

The six-time winner is looking to add another US Open crown to her already-overflowing trophy cabinet; should she make it through to the final, and win at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center on Saturday, she would equal Australian Margaret Court's record 24 major trophies, and add to her overall haul of 72 career singles titles.

Williams meets Anastasija Sevastova in the semis on Friday, after the Latvian downed defending champion Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals, 6-2 6-3.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Knox beats WRV

Image

VL Volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Tracking the heat

Image

A class to help you eat better

Image

Adjusting to the new food and beverage tax

Image

Newly created advisory panel meets for first time regarding new lice procedure

Image

September 4th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dawson Basinger

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home