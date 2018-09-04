Clear

NYT: Mueller will accept written answers from Trump on Russia

Special counsel Robert Mueller will accept written answers from President Donald Trump on questions about whether his campaign conspired with Russia in its interference in the US election, Mueller's office told Trump's lawyers in a letter, according to the New York Times.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 9:50 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 9:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors have responded to the latest proposal from President Donald Trump's legal team regarding a possible interview with the President, a source familiar with the matter said Monday.

The discussions for a possible presidential interview are continuing and focus more on an emphasis on written questions for the President, according to the source.

The response was received on Friday, three-and-a-half weeks after the President's lawyers submitted their last offer. Trump's team hasn't responded to the latest Mueller proposal.

The news of the Mueller team's response comes the same day as excerpts from political reporter Bob Woodward's latest book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," became public.

In the book, Woodward describes a mock interview Trump did with his legal team, in which they hoped to prove to the President that he shouldn't sit down with Mueller's team for an interview. Trump's lawyer at the time, John Dowd, viewed the interview as a disaster. According to Woodward, Trump seemed surprised by Dowd's reaction and asked, "You think I was struggling?"

The Trump legal team's position has been that any sit-down interview has to be limited to matters before Trump became President, and for questions related to possible obstruction and other post-inauguration matters to be done in writing.

While Trump's lawyers have been against an interview, and the President has sounded less agreeable to talking lately, neither side has been willing to end the discussion.

In mid-August, the President called Mueller "highly conflicted" and said "let him write his report."

Should the President refuse, Mueller could seek a subpoena to compel him to talk. That's an effort that could lead to a Supreme Court challenge by the White House.

The Trump legal team view is that Mueller would be less likely to succeed in subpoenaing over issues of obstruction given executive privilege issues, for example, when it comes to the President's discussions with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about the firing of Comey, according to another source.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

September 4th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dawson Basinger

Image

Victory Bell for the seniors

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

What does it mean when we say High and Low Pressure

Image

Carlisle Check Presentation

Image

Vincennes University renovations

Image

Following the rules with campaign signs

Image

The latest on the Belair murder investigation

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home