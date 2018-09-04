Capitol Police arrest 70 on first day of Kavanaugh hearings

Capitol Police said they had made 70 arrests on the Senate side of Capitol Hill by the end of the first day of hearings on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday that they had "responded to numerous incidents of unlawful demonstration activities within the Senate Office Buildings today that were associated with the first day of hearings held by the Senate Judiciary Committee."

The statement said 61 people had been removed and charged with disorderly conduct in one Senate office building and that nine more were removed from another office building "for unlawful demonstration activities" and charged with "crowding, obstructing or incommoding."

The first day of hearings for Kavanaugh was marked by frequent protests and calls from Senate Democrats for the process to be suspended until more relevant documents are made public.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican who's the Judiciary Committee's chairman, pushed back on those calls, and outgoing Sen. Orrin Hatch, a Utah Republican, at one point called for the removal of a "loudmouth" protester.

Tuesday's hearing ended with Kavanaugh's formal introduction and opening remarks. The confirmation process is due to resume on Wednesday morning.