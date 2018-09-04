Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cardinal Wuerl met with Pope Francis about crisis in D.C. diocese

Pope Francis met with Cardinal Donald Wuerl last Thursday in Vatican City, where they discussed Wuerl's pers...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 5:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pope Francis met with Cardinal Donald Wuerl last Thursday in Vatican City, where they discussed Wuerl's personal situation, according to a source familiar with Wuerl's presentation to priests in Washington on Monday.

The source said Cardinal Wuerl told the priests about his meeting, including the Pope's advice that, as he discerns his future, Wuerl should consult with his priests. That was part of a larger conversation between the Pope and Wuerl, the source said.

Belief, religion and spirituality

Catholics and catholicism

Christianity

Donald Wuerl

Misc people

Papacy and the Pope

Pope Francis

Religious groups

Society

Archdiocese of Washington Director of Communications Edward McFadden previously confirmed that Wuerl traveled to the Vatican last week, but declined to provide any specifics about the trip.

Wuerl is facing increasing scrutiny both over what he knew about the case of former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick in Washington and how he handled abusive priests while he headed the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

Wuerl has "categorically denied" that any information about accusations against McCarrick was ever brought to him. He has also defended his handling of clerical abuse in Pittsburgh.

Wuerl has been under increasing pressure to step down, including calls from prominent Catholics who say that healing in the church requires new leadership. Archdiocesan officials say he does not have plans to resign.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Danger heat continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dispute leads to trooper getting bit by dog

Image

WATCH: Marshall Pool Time-lapse

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Ride For Ryves Benefits

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

Image

Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

Image

Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home