Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Second body found after boat collision at California-Arizona border

The body of a second person who died after two boats collided on the Colorado River has been recovered, Ariz...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 5:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The body of a second person who died after two boats collided on the Colorado River has been recovered, Arizona authorities said Tuesday. Two other boaters remain missing.

Crews found the remains of Brian Grabowski, 50, of Tulare County, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Arizona

California

Continents and regions

North America

Ship and boat accidents

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Marine transportation

Marine vessels

Transportation and warehousing

The body of Christine Lewis, 51, of Visalia, California, was found Monday.

The crash happened Saturday night on the river between Needles, California, and Topock, Arizona, north of Lake Havasu, officials said. The sheriff's office said the boats -- one moving north carrying 10 people, the other moving south and carrying six people -- collided head-on.

All those on board the boats were thrown into the water and both boats sank, the sheriff's department said in its statement. Nine people were injured, officials said.

No one in either boat was wearing a life jacket, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Danger heat continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dispute leads to trooper getting bit by dog

Image

WATCH: Marshall Pool Time-lapse

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Ride For Ryves Benefits

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

Image

Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

Image

Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home