The body of a second person who died after two boats collided on the Colorado River has been recovered, Arizona authorities said Tuesday. Two other boaters remain missing.
Crews found the remains of Brian Grabowski, 50, of Tulare County, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.
Accidents
Accidents, disasters and safety
Arizona
California
Continents and regions
North America
Ship and boat accidents
Southwestern United States
The Americas
United States
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Marine transportation
Marine vessels
Transportation and warehousing
The body of Christine Lewis, 51, of Visalia, California, was found Monday.
The crash happened Saturday night on the river between Needles, California, and Topock, Arizona, north of Lake Havasu, officials said. The sheriff's office said the boats -- one moving north carrying 10 people, the other moving south and carrying six people -- collided head-on.
All those on board the boats were thrown into the water and both boats sank, the sheriff's department said in its statement. Nine people were injured, officials said.
No one in either boat was wearing a life jacket, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said.
Related Content
- Second body found after boat collision at California-Arizona border
- One dead and 3 missing after boat collision at California-Arizona border
- Arizona Border Patrol agent shot
- Border Patrol agent shot in southern Arizona
- Huge oil tanker at risk of exploding after collision; 1 body found
- Businesses are dying in this Arizona border town
- Arizona lawmakers respond to family separation issue at border
- Missing Florida diver's body found
- Mollie Tibbetts body believed found
- Ghost ships: Bodies and boats unsettle Japanese community