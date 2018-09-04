Clear

Kavanaugh doesn't shake Parkland father's hand

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh doesn't return the handshake offered by Fred Guttenberg, the father of a slain Parkland student.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 5:46 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 5:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fred Guttenberg, the father of a slain Parkland student, said on Twitter that he tried to approach Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh only for the judge to ignore him.

The incident occurred as the Senate Judiciary Committee took a recess shortly after noon Tuesday.

"Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg's dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence," Guttenberg tweeted.

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah addressed the moment on Twitter, saying, "As Judge Kavanaugh left for his lunch break, an unidentified individual approached him. Before the Judge was able to shake his hand, security had intervened."

A source familiar with the encounter said Kavanaugh did not know who Guttenberg was and that security intervened to end the exchange before there could even be a handshake. The source said Kavanaugh's security detail quickly stepped in because they did not know who the person was.

CNN has reviewed the video that shows Guttenberg holding out his hand to Kavanaugh with the judge seen listening to Guttenberg, expressionless, before turning away as security intervenes.

Shah posted a video of the moment and said it "clearly shows security intervened" when Kavanaugh was approached.

Guttenberg disputed Shah's account, replying, "Incorrect. I was here all day and introduced by Senator Feinstein. No security involved. He turned and walked away."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary panel, introduced Guttenberg and several other advocates during her opening statement.

Jaime Guttenberg was 14 when she died in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, earlier this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Rockville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

September 4th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dawson Basinger

Image

Victory Bell for the seniors

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

What does it mean when we say High and Low Pressure

Image

Carlisle Check Presentation

Image

Vincennes University renovations

Image

Following the rules with campaign signs

Image

The latest on the Belair murder investigation

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home