Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Fabricated stories': White House pushes back against Woodward's book

The White House issued a searing response Tuesday to claims made in a ...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 5:03 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 5:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The White House issued a searing response Tuesday to claims made in a new bombshell book by journalist Bob Woodward on the Trump administration.

Following previews of the book's explosive content, presented by CNN and The Washington Post Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders called it "nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad."

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

John Kelly

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

Woodward's 448-page book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," offers a devastating portrait of a dysfunctional Trump White House, detailing how senior aides -- both current and former Trump administration officials -- grew exasperated with the President and increasingly worried about his erratic behavior, ignorance and penchant for lying. It describes how Trump's closest aides have taken extraordinary measures in the White House to try to stop what they saw as his most dangerous impulses, going so far as to swipe and hide papers from his desk so he wouldn't sign them.

The White House struck back against some of the book's specific claims, including Woodward's reporting that chief of staff John Kelly allegedly described Trump as an "idiot" and "unhinged".

"The idea I ever called the President an idiot is not true," Kelly said in a statement hours after the report was released. Kelly added that he and the President "have an incredibly candid and strong relationship" and that "he and I both know this story is total BS."

"This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration's many successes," Kelly said.

Trump's former personal lawyer John Dowd also pushed back against allegations against him, including that he described the President as "a fucking liar" and that he told Trump he would end up in an "orange jump suit" if he testified to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Dowd said he would not address every "inaccurate statement" attributed to him but did deny that he had called Trump a liar or that he would end up in an orange jumpsuit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Danger heat continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WATCH: Marshall Pool Time-lapse

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Ride For Ryves Benefits

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

Image

Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

Image

Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

Image

Paving the way for a better experience at local theatre

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home