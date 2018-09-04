Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bob Woodward book: Trump called Sessions 'mentally retarded'

President Donald Trump has called Attorney General Jeff Sessions "mentally retarded" and a "dumb Southerner,...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 5:04 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 5:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump has called Attorney General Jeff Sessions "mentally retarded" and a "dumb Southerner," striking a far more shocking and profane tone in private than his public attacks, according to a new book from legendary journalist Bob Woodward.

Trump's long-simmering anger stems from Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. Woodward describes how Trump viewed this as a backstabbing betrayal by someone he hoped would shield him from trouble.

2016 Presidential election

Continents and regions

Developmental disabilities

Disability and society

Disabled persons

Diseases and disorders

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Health and medical

Intellectual disability

Investigations

Jeff Sessions

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Society

US Federal elections

US federal government

US Presidential elections

White House

The 448-page opus from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author, "Fear: Trump in the White House," is slated for public release on September 11. CNN obtained a copy of the book, which Woodward says is drawn from hundreds of hours of background interviews with dozens of firsthand sources, including people in Trump's inner circle.

Woodward's reporting brings a credibility that distinguishes this book from previous efforts on Trump. The author and Washington Post journalist has won two Pulitzer Prizes, including one for his coverage of the Watergate scandal that led to President Richard Nixon's resignation.

Here are some of the many revelations from the book about the deteriorating relationship between Trump and Sessions, as reported by Woodward:

  • "This guy is mentally retarded. He's this dumb Southerner," Trump told Rob Porter, the White House staff secretary who later quit amid domestic violence allegations. Trump then did an unflattering impression of Sessions' Alabama accent, making fun of Sessions' shaky performance at his confirmation hearings.

  • Trump privately told Porter: "How in the world was I ever persuaded to pick him for my attorney general? He couldn't even be a one-person country lawyer down in Alabama. What business does he have being attorney general?"

  • Trump once called Sessions an "idiot" to his face during an Oval Office meeting, Woodward reports. Not long after that, Sessions submitted a resignation letter to the White House, but Trump's senior aides persuaded him not to accept it.

  • The book says Trump vented to an aide that Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe was "the ultimate betrayal" and called him a "traitor."

  • Then-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told Sessions in summer 2017 that Trump was attacking him to create a distraction -- because Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner was about to testify on Capitol Hill about Russia. Bannon reportedly said, "when Jared finishes testifying, if they think it's good testimony, he'll stop tweeting."

Over the past year, Trump has publicly attacked his handpicked attorney general on Twitter and in television interviews -- including a series of blistering tweets last month. Trump previously dubbed Sessions "our beleaguered A.G." and criticized his actions as "very weak" and "disgraceful." But Woodward's book exposes a new level of vitriol.

Sessions took the rare step of firing back at Trump after one of the President's most recent salvos. In a public statement, Sessions defended his control over the Justice Department and said it "will not be improperly influenced by political considerations."

As has happened before, some senior Republicans on Capitol Hill rushed to Sessions' defense and expressed confidence in his performance.

But a few cracks emerged when two key senators opened the door to confirming a new attorney general after the midterms. Trump seemed to embrace that idea in an interview with Bloomberg in late August, when he said Sessions' job was safe until at least November.

In that interview, Trump also repeated his desire for Sessions to investigate his political opponents, including Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Danger heat continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WATCH: Marshall Pool Time-lapse

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Ride For Ryves Benefits

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

Image

Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

Image

Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

Image

Paving the way for a better experience at local theatre

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home