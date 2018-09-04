Clear

Eminem's album 'Kamikaze' is on track to break records

Eminem has proven once again that he's a hit maker.The rapper's latest album, "Kamikaze," is quickly ...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 3:34 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 3:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Eminem has proven once again that he's a hit maker.

The rapper's latest album, "Kamikaze," is quickly rising to the top of the charts after its surprise release last week.

The Detroit native is currently on track for his album to hit No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The feat would mark Eminem's ninth No. 1 album, according to Nielsen Music.

"Kamikaze," produced with his long-time collaborator Dr. Dre, is Eminem's tenth studio album. Cover art for the 13-track collection features a fighter pilot crashing his aircraft with the words, "FU-2" on the tail.

Eminem get political with a reference to President Trump on the album.

"Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / to meet in person to see if I really think of hurting him," he raps on "The Ringer. "Or ask if I'm linked to terrorists / I said, 'Only when it comes to ink and lyricists.'"

This isn't the first time he's criticized Trump. At the BET Awards last year, Eminem called the President a "racist grandpa" during a freestyle rap.

