Henry Cavill will lead 'The Witcher' series for Netflix

Henry Cavill is headed back to TV.

The Man of Steel has signed on to star in Netflix's 8-episode adaptation of "The Witcher" fantasy book series, about a loner monster hunter named Geralt of Rivia, a man who "struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts," according to a description from Netflix.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich ("Marvel's Daredevil," "Marvel's The Defenders") will serve as showrunner of the series, Netflix said.

This will be Cavill's first TV role since he appeared on Showtime's "The Tudors."

Though not well known in the states, "The Witcher" book series, by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, is popular with audiences overseas and have been adapted into graphic novels, a Polish TV series and video games.

For his part, Cavill, who last appeared in "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout," seems excited to be taking on the action-packed role.

On Instagram, he shared a photo of his Netflix profile, with the name changed to "Geralt of Rivia."

Netflix did not say when the series is expected to film or be released.