Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announces he won't seek re-election

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Tuesday that he won't seek re-election."As much as I love this j...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 2:18 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 2:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Tuesday that he won't seek re-election.

"As much as I love this job and will always love this city and its residents, I've decided not to seek re-election," he said in an announcement Tuesday.

He added, "Now with our three children in college, Amy and I have decided it's time to write another chapter together."

Emanuel has been the mayor of Chicago for over seven years.

The next election is in February 2019.

