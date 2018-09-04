Clear

Jury selection begins for second Paul Manafort trial

The jury selection process for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's second criminal trial began Tu...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 2:18 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 2:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The jury selection process for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's second criminal trial began Tuesday morning with an understated gathering of more than 120 potential jurors in the federal courthouse in Washington.

One by one, potential jurors carrying purple pieces of paper with court information, backpacks, messenger bags and books filed into the long pews in the large ceremonial courtroom on the courthouse's top floor.

Continents and regions

Court trials

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

Jury duty

Law and legal system

Paul Manafort

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Trial and procedure

A jury in Alexandria, Virginia, found Manafort guilty two weeks ago of eight federal banking and tax crimes related to his Ukrainian lobbying income. Manafort is charged separately in Washington federal court with seven counts of conspiracy, foreign lobbying violations and witness tampering. He has pleaded not guilty.

The DC residents were told by the judge from now on they may not speak to anyone about the case or read news coverage about it, and they were asked to fill out 50-question forms probing their personal experiences, which ask them about their backgrounds professionally, with law enforcement and with the case.

The questionnaires are meant to help weed out jurors who know too much about the case before the trial begins or could not weigh the case impartially.

Many of the potential jurors wore dress shirts and other business casual clothing. The jury pool's age ranged broadly. Most of the potential jurors are white.

The three prosecutors who will try the case, Andrew Weissmann, Jeannie Rhee and Greg Andres from special counsel Robert Mueller's office, and two of Manafort's defense attorneys, Thomas Zehnle and Kevin Downing, introduced themselves to the assembled mass. Three FBI agents supporting the prosecutors also attended the gathering.

Manafort was not there.

The potential jurors had no reaction when Judge Amy Berman Jackson told them they were brought to court for Manafort's trial.

She said they would not be sequestered—meaning if chosen for the case the members of the jury will be able to go home from court on weeknights and on the weekends.

Speaking into a microphone from the long dais at the front of the room, Berman Jackson described emphatically and for several minutes how the jurors must avoid speaking about and reading about the case.

"That rule goes into effect right now," she said.

She spoke about how they especially must avoid online discussion of Manafort, on social media, RSS feeds and other tools. "If you don't understand a word of what I said, you don't have to do anything," she said to laughter from the potential jurors.

Berman Jackson has said previously that seating a jury may take time because of the possibility that many potential jurors are familiar with Manafort, given his work on the Trump campaign and news coverage about his criminal cases.

Jurors will be questioned individually beginning September 17 until 12 jurors plus three alternates are chosen. In order to seat a jury, the pool of about 120 from Tuesday may be narrowed down to as few as 33 people.

The trial's opening statements are set for September 24, and the proceedings are expected then to last about three weeks.

The attorneys on the case will meet with Berman Jackson again on Wednesday to discuss some parameters for the upcoming trial. Manafort is not expected to attend that hearing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Danger heat continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Ride For Ryves Benefits

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

Image

Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

Image

Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

Image

Paving the way for a better experience at local theatre

Image

Sharing the spotlight on Labor Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home