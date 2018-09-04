Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kim Kardashian West denies she's 'KiKi' in Drake's 'In My Feelings'

KiKi do you love Drake?Twitter has been going in hard on speculation that Kim Kardashian West is the ...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 11:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

KiKi do you love Drake?

Twitter has been going in hard on speculation that Kim Kardashian West is the "KiKi" Drake raps about in his hit song "In My Feelings."

Celebrities

Drake

Kanye West

Kim Kardashian

Drake's official 'In My Feelings' video a tribute to #InMyFeelingsChallenge

After all, the reality star's nickname is "Kiki" (she's tweeted about that).

But Twitter being Twitter, it went to a whole other level with speculation that the pair had "hooked up" and that Drake was low-key trying to let the world know that in his lyrics.

Kardashian West has stepped in to shut all that down.

Gossip site The Shade Room posted a video which included Nick Cannon (who dated Kardashian West in 2006) and DJ Akademiks discussing the ongoing feud between her husband, Kanye West, Pusha T, and Drake.

DJ Akademiks raised the possibility that Kardashian West and Drake had something physical going on at some point.

"As a fan, stepping back, there's something real personal Drake holds over that whole family, that he's like, 'Ya'll don't want me to let this out,'" Cannon said.

Kardashian West jumped in the comments to say "Never happened. End of story."

Drake has not commented.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Danger heat continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Ride For Ryves Benefits

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

Image

Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

Image

Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

Image

Paving the way for a better experience at local theatre

Image

Sharing the spotlight on Labor Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home