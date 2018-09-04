Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Didi upgrades panic button and adds audio recording after riders killed

China's biggest ride-hailing company is introducing a host of new safety features after two female passenger...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 11:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

China's biggest ride-hailing company is introducing a host of new safety features after two female passengers were murdered in less than four months.

Didi Chuxing is making it easier for customers to contact the police and trusted friends and family in an emergency, it said in a statement Tuesday. The company is upgrading its existing emergency button to allow users to make a one-click call to police.

It will also start testing a function on its Express and Premier services that will record audio during journeys.

"This will help to protect drivers and passengers while ensuring the recordings are encrypted and stored according to rigorous data protection protocol," the company added.

Didi has faced outrage in China over the killings, with thousands of social media users slamming the company and vowing to delete its app. The company has repeatedly apologized and promised to overhaul its business to prioritize safety over growth.

Both passengers who were killed were using Hitch, a carpooling service offered by Didi that the company has suspended indefinitely.

Didi is also suspending seven other late-night services for a week from Saturday as it phases in the new safety measures. That includes the Uber China business it bought from its big American rival in 2016.

The Chinese startup's recent troubles are yet another reminder of the safety concerns that ride-hailing firms around the world have been facing.

Uber and Lyft have grappled with sexual violence for years, with a CNN investigation in April finding that at least 103 Uber and 18 Lyft drivers in the United States have been accused of sexually assaulting or abusing passengers in the past four years.

Experts have stressed the importance of oversight agencies that can monitor the safety measures these companies are taking. Most US states give Uber and Lyft sole responsibility for conducting background checks on drivers.

Chinese authorities, meanwhile, are set to conduct comprehensive inspections of all ride-sharing companies starting Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Didi said Tuesday that it would intensify its own background checks and daily facial recognition protocol. Drivers will also be required to complete a "safety knowledge test" every day before they start picking up passengers.

"We will adopt a zero-tolerance policy against lawless behavior," the company added.

-- CNN's Sherisse Pham and Sara Ashley O'Brien contributed to this report

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Danger heat continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Ride For Ryves Benefits

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

Image

Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

Image

Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

Image

Paving the way for a better experience at local theatre

Image

Sharing the spotlight on Labor Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home