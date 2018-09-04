Clear

Trump's tariffs could hit $200 billion of Chinese goods this week

The United States could impose tariffs on roughly half of all Chinese goods entering the country by the end ...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 10:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The United States could impose tariffs on roughly half of all Chinese goods entering the country by the end of the week.

President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods could go into effect as soon as Friday when a public comment period on the taxes concludes. It's unclear whether the new tariffs will be set at 10% or 25%.

Business, economy and trade

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

International trade

International trade law

Tariffs and customs

Trade and development

Trade regulation and policy

Continents and regions

North America

The Americas

United States

Asia

China

Donald Trump

East Asia

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

Exports and imports

It could be the most painful round of tariffs the United States has imposed on Chinese products this year. The Trump administration slapped 25% tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports in July and another $16 billion last week. China was also on the receiving end of the aluminum and steel tariffs that the United States imposed on imports from much of the world.

China is the United States' largest trading partner. Almost $506 billion of Chinese goods were sold in the United States last year. But the tariffs are meant to punish China for what the Trump Administration says are unfair trade practices, such as stealing intellectual property. China has accused the United States of trade bullying.

Beijing has retaliated at each step of the way. It has imposed 25% tariffs on $50 billion of American goods to date. It's also threatened to respond to the newest round with tariffs on another $60 billion of US goods. It's hard for China to match the United States' tariff on $200 billion of goods because the United States exports far less to China.

President Trump initially asked the Office of the United States Trade Representative to investigate the impact of a 10% tariff, and then upped the proposal to 25% in early August.

The US government has sought public comment on the proposed list of goods that would be affected by the tariffs. Public hearings were held during the last two weeks in August and American businesses were allowed to submit written comments on the proposal. The tariffs could go into effect on $200 billion of goods as soon as the public comment period closes on September 6.

Many American business owners say the tariffs are hurting their companies. They have to decide whether to pay the tariff on an imported good or find a new supplier outside China.

The CEO of Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, Jill Soltau, said proposed tariffs on fabric, yarn and fleece would punish her company and her customers, instead of hurting China. The company imports most of its fabric from China because there are no domestic suppliers that can meet its volume and quality requirements, she said at a hearing on August 23.

"We support the president's overall efforts to improve the balance of trade with China, yet targeting fabric and craft components is not the appropriate solution," Soltau said.

Once the tariffs go into effect, businesses can submit an application requesting the government exclude a specific product from the tariff. They must show that the good is not produced anywhere else. But the process is arduous and creates a lot of uncertainty for businesses while they wait for a ruling, which could take months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Danger heat continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ride For Ryves Benefits

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

Image

Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

Image

Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

Image

Paving the way for a better experience at local theatre

Image

Sharing the spotlight on Labor Day

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

March for Moms

Image

Moon Lite Theater announces opening date

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home