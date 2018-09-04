Clear

Lindsay Lohan tries to make #DoTheLilo happen

Forget about making "fetch" happen, now it's #DoTheLilo.After a video of Lindsay Lohan dancing starte...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 10:43 AM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 10:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Forget about making "fetch" happen, now it's #DoTheLilo.

After a video of Lindsay Lohan dancing started getting some buzz, the actress shared it with that hashtag.

Celebrities

Lindsay Lohan

It all started after Instagram user Neil Wang posted footage of Lohan getting her groove on in Mykonos in his Instastory.

"Still cannot believe my random instagram story is going viral, so here are some bonus clips of @lindsaylohan living her best life doing her best dance moves in #mykonos," Wang wrote on Instagram.

The moves spurred a few memes.

Actress Busy Philipps even got in on the action.

She posted a video of her and friend Kelly Oxford attempting the moves in the kitchen.

"@kellyoxford and I are trying our best to give you full Mykonos Lohan this Friday night- Honestly, it's weirdly harder to nail than it seemed," Philipps wrote in the caption of the video. "Respect."

Talk about a freaky Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Danger heat continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ride For Ryves Benefits

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

Image

Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

Image

Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

Image

Paving the way for a better experience at local theatre

Image

Sharing the spotlight on Labor Day

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

March for Moms

Image

Moon Lite Theater announces opening date

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home