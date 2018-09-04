Clear

The new 'Bachelor' is...

There's a new "Bachelor" in town.ABC announced Tuesday that Colton Underwood, who was a contestant on...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 10:44 AM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 10:44 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

There's a new "Bachelor" in town.

ABC announced Tuesday that Colton Underwood, who was a contestant on last season's "The Bachelorette" and had a high-profile romance this summer on "Bachelor in Paradise," is the new "Bachelor."

Arts and entertainment

Reality television

Television programming

"I'm so grateful," Underwood told People magazine. "I can't tell you how much I've been smiling."

According to his bio on ABC, "Colton was named after the Indianapolis Colts which would turn out to be fitting for this lifelong football player."

"He played professionally for three teams before an injury forced him to retire," the biography also said. "Post-football, Colton has dedicated himself to helping children fighting cystic fibrosis. When he's not working on his charity, he's spending time with his family and his dog, Sniper."

Underwood, 26, competed for Becca Kufrin's heart on "The Bachelorette" and created a buzz after he opened up about his virginity.

He told People he doesn't plan on changing because he's the new "bachelor."

"[Being a virgin] needs to be normalized; it's just who I am and what I believe in," he said. "I hold a lot of value in it and I hold it to a high standard. I'm just waiting for the right heart."

On "Bachelor in Paradise," Underwood was involved with Tia Booth, whom he met during the casting process for "The Bachelorette."

He said he really was all in with Booth.

"But I woke up one morning and realized that a future wasn't there," Underwood said. "And it was a good thing to happen because now I can take what I learned in that relationship and apply it to future relationships. And Tia and I are in a very good place. And I wish her all the best."

"My heart is 100 percent healed and I'm going to give this my all. And hopefully I'll come out of it engaged!"

