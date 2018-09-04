Clear

Embattled USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry resigns after 9 months

USA Gymnastics President and CEO Kerry Perry has resigned after nine months on the job, the USA Gymnastics B...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 8:59 AM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 8:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

USA Gymnastics President and CEO Kerry Perry has resigned after nine months on the job, the USA Gymnastics Board of Directors said in a statement.

"On behalf of the Board of USA Gymnastics, I want to thank Kerry for her leadership under very difficult circumstances," said Karen Golz, chair of the USA Gymnastics Board.

Gymnastics

Resignations

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

USA Gymnastics

Perry was widely criticized for what many considered to be inadequate action in transforming USA Gymnastics following the Larry Nassar scandal. Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics national team doctor, is in prison after hundreds of women and girls said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment.

The USA Gymnastics board is working to name an interim CEO and is in the process of creating a search committee to find a permanent replacement, the board said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Danger heat continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

Image

Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

Image

Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

Image

Paving the way for a better experience at local theatre

Image

Sharing the spotlight on Labor Day

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

March for Moms

Image

Moon Lite Theater announces opening date

Image

Palestine celebrates successful labor day weekend

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home