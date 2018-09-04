Clear

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl loses his voice

Was it "Bono Mono?"The Foo Fighters have had to reschedule two shows on the Canadian leg of the "Conc...

Was it "Bono Mono?"

The Foo Fighters have had to reschedule two shows on the Canadian leg of the "Concrete and Gold" tour after frontman Dave Grohl lost his voice.

Bono

"After opening this leg of the tour September 1 at Safeco Field in Seattle, Dave Grohl suffered a loss of voice and is now on vocal rest," the group posted on its official Facebook page. ";That's the last time I ever make out with Bono,' Grohl commented."

Bono, lead singer of legendary Irish rock band U2, "suffered a complete loss of voice" during a concert in Berlin a few days ago.

U2's Bono says he'll be 'back to full voice' after losing it at Berlin gig

"So happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out," Bono said in the statement. "My relief is tempered by the knowledge that the Berlin audience were so inconvenienced. There was an amazing atmosphere in the house, it was going to be one of those unforgettable nights but not for this reason. ... We can't wait to get back there on November 13."

One fan played along on Twitter with Grohl's joke about making out with Bono.

"Sorry you got Bono Mono," she tweeted, referencing mononucleosis, which is often called "the kissing disease."

