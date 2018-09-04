Clear

New Mexico compound suspects to appear in court on federal charges

Five suspects who lived on a New Mexico compound where a child's remains were found will make their first fe...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 1:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Five suspects who lived on a New Mexico compound where a child's remains were found will make their first federal court appearance on Tuesday.

The FBI took them into custody last week and accused them of breaking firearms and conspiracy laws, authorities said Friday.

Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj

Child abuse

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Firearms

Hujrah Wahhaj

Jany Leveille

Law and legal system

Law courts and tribunals

Misc people

New Mexico

North America

Siraj Wahhaj

Southwestern United States

Subhannah Wahhaj

The Americas

United States

Weapons and arms

Jany Leveille, a Haitian immigrant, was accused of being in the country illegally and is alleged to have had firearms and ammunition, a statement from the US attorney and FBI said. The four other suspects -- Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 40; Hujrah Wahhaj, 37; Subhannah Wahhaj, 35; and Lucas Morton, 40 -- were charged with aiding and abetting Leveille, 35, and with conspiring with her.

They will appear in Albuquerque before Magistrate Judge Kirtan Khalsa, who may set a preliminary and detention hearing for Wednesday.

FBI agents seized at least 11 firearms -- pistols, revolvers, a shotgun and rifles -- and a large quantity of ammunition at the compound in Amalia, according to the criminal complaint. The document alleges the firearms were transported to New Mexico from another state in Leveille's vehicle.

Leveille came to the United States on a six-month, nonimmigrant visa in 1998. She received no more visas, the complaint says.

In May 2017, she applied for permanent residency. But her application was denied in June, the document says.

The suspects were initially arrested and charged with child abuse offenses after authorities raided the compound on August 3 and found emaciated children.

Days later, authorities found the decomposed remains of Siraj Wahhaj's son, 3-year-old Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj. Wahhaj was accused of abducting him from Clayton County, Georgia. Georgia prosecutors have decided not to extradite Wahhaj to face a custodial interference charge.

Last week, a state judge ordered that 11 felony abuse charges against three defendants be dismissed because the prosecution missed a 10-day window to formally charge them.

Prosecutors later dismissed state charges against the other two defendants but plan to a new case before a grand jury September 27.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunny and hot conditions continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

Image

Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

Image

Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

Image

Paving the way for a better experience at local theatre

Image

Sharing the spotlight on Labor Day

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

March for Moms

Image

Moon Lite Theater announces opening date

Image

Palestine celebrates successful labor day weekend

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home