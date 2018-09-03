Clear

The New Yorker uninvites Steve Bannon from its festival after backlash

Steve Bannon's invitation to headline The New Yorker Festival was rescinded Monday after the news that he would be interviewed there caused a sharp backlash, including other big names slated to be part of the festival saying they would not attend if he remained on the schedule.

The magazine's editor-in-chief, David Remnick, was to interview Bannon at the festival. In a note to his staff Monday evening announcing the decision, he said, "I've thought this through and talked to colleagues—and I've re-considered. I've changed my mind. There is a better way to do this. Our writers have interviewed Steve Bannon for The New Yorker before, and if the opportunity presents itself I'll interview him in a more traditionally journalistic setting as we first discussed, and not on stage."

The New York Times had revealed Bannon's scheduled appearance in an article Monday morning, and a wave of criticism soon followed on social media, with many asking Remnick and the magazine to reconsider.

Jim Carrey, Judd Apatow and Patton Oswald were among the celebrities who said they would not participate in the event if Bannon were to attend.

"If Steve Bannon is at the New Yorker festival I am out. I will not take part in an event that normalizes hate," Apatow, a director and comedian, tweeted.

Bannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

