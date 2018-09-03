Clear

US service member killed in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan

One US service member was killed and another was wounded in what the military described as "an apparent insi...

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 2:04 PM
Updated: Sep. 3, 2018 2:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One US service member was killed and another was wounded in what the military described as "an apparent insider attack" in eastern Afghanistan on Monday.

The service member, whose identity has not yet been released, is the sixth American to be killed in Afghanistan this year, according to a statement from the NATO-led coalition in Afghanistan, Resolute Support. The wounded service member is in stable condition, according to the statement.

Afghanistan

Asia

Continents and regions

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

South Asia

Afghanistan war

Conflicts and wars

Unrest, conflicts and war

Armed forces

Military

Military casualties

War casualties

North America

The Americas

United States

"The sacrifice of our service member, who volunteered for a mission to Afghanistan to protect his country, is a tragic loss for all who knew and all who will now never know him," the US and allied commander, Army Gen. Scott Miller, said in the statement. "Our duty now is to honor him, care for his family and continue our mission."

Miller officially assumed command of the forces at a ceremony in Kabul on Sunday, taking over the role from Army Gen. John Nicholson.

Additional details around Monday's deadly attack were not immediately released. In early July, Army Cpl. Joseph Maciel of South Gate, California, was killed in southern Afghanistan in an apparent insider attack. Two additional US service members were injured in that attack.

Prior to that, the last insider attack occurred in August 2017, in which a Romanian NATO soldier was injured.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Casey
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Marshall
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Warm Labor Day, with a few afternoon sprinkles possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Sycamore Winery kicks off Labor Day holiday with family-friendly celebration

Image

Officials say kids suffered carbon monoxide exposure, taken to hospital

Image

Parts of house damaged following evening fire

Image

Deming Pool closes for the summer

Image

Non-profits seeing great results at Little Italy Festival

Image

Annual Popcorn Festival underway in Casey

Image

Brewing company celebrates grand opening in Paris

Image

Little Italy 5k helps out local dance team

Image

Brazil Clay County Airport hosts fly-in event for community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home