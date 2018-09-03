Clear

Roseanne Barr says she's moving to Israel when 'The Conners' premieres

Roseanne Barr says she plans to be abroad when "The Conners" premieres without her this fall.Barr tol...

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 12:24 PM
Updated: Sep. 3, 2018 12:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Roseanne Barr says she plans to be abroad when "The Conners" premieres without her this fall.

Barr told her longtime friend, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, during the latest installment of his podcast, that she won't be tuning into the "Roseanne" spinoff. Instead, she'll be halfway around the world.

ABC Inc

Celebrities

Companies

Continents and regions

Israel

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Roseanne Barr

"I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there," Barr said. "And that's where I'm going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers. I have saved a few pennies and I'm so lucky I can go. It's my great joy and privilege to be a Jewish woman."

Barr was fired by ABC after she went on a Twitter tirade in which she made racist comments about Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Barack Obama. Barr also made offensive comments about Chelsea Clinton and George Soros.

Related: ABC rolls the dice, again, with Roseanne-free 'Roseanne'

ABC revived "Roseanne" in 2018 and it instantly became the number one show in the ratings. The premiere in March brought in an impressive 18.2 million viewers.

But following Barr's comments, the series was quickly canceled before ABC announced in June that the show would be coming back without Barr.

At the time of the announcement, the network stated in a press release that "Roseanne Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series."

John Goodman, who has played Barr's husband Dan Conner on "Roseanne" since its debut in 1988, recently said his character will be "mopey and sad" in the spinoff.

"The Conners" will premiere on Tuesday, October 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Warm Labor Day, with a few afternoon sprinkles possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamore Winery kicks off Labor Day holiday with family-friendly celebration

Image

Officials say kids suffered carbon monoxide exposure, taken to hospital

Image

Parts of house damaged following evening fire

Image

Deming Pool closes for the summer

Image

Non-profits seeing great results at Little Italy Festival

Image

Annual Popcorn Festival underway in Casey

Image

Brewing company celebrates grand opening in Paris

Image

Little Italy 5k helps out local dance team

Image

Brazil Clay County Airport hosts fly-in event for community

Image

Report: 1 in 5 Indiana residents experience 'food hardship'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home