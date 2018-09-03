Clear

Rosh Hashanah Fast Facts

Here is a look at the Jewish...

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 10:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here is a look at the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah, a celebration of the new year.

September 9, 2018 - Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown.

Holidays and observances

Rosh Hashanah

Fast Facts

Society

Minority and ethnic groups

Jewish people

Religious texts

Belief, religion and spirituality

Religious groups

Judaism

Torah and Judaic texts

Yom Kippur

Facts:
Rosh Hashanah means "head of the year" in Hebrew. It is a time for reflection and repentance.

It is referred to as the "day of judgment."

According to the Talmud, the world was created on the first day of Tishrei, the seventh month of the Jewish calendar.

The holiday is celebrated on the first and second days of Tishrei, which generally corresponds to September or October on the Gregorian calendar.

Rosh Hashanah begins the High Holy Days or Ten Days of Penitence, which end with Yom Kippur.

One of the most significant rituals during Rosh Hashanah is the blowing of the Shofar, or ram's horn. It is used as a call to repentance during the High Holy Days.

During this time, Jewish people attend synagogue services and refrain from working.

Another popular practice is to eat apples dipped in honey, symbolizing the hope for a sweet year to come. Also, challah bread is baked in round loaves instead of braided loaves. The bread is dipped in honey instead of salt.

Pomegranates are eaten because the seeds are symbolic of the many commandments in the Torah that Jews must fulfill.

Another popular ritual is to walk to a river or stream and recite special prayers of penitence. Afterward, one throws breadcrumbs in the river, to symbolically cast away sins.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Warm Labor Day, with a few afternoon sprinkles possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamore Winery kicks off Labor Day holiday with family-friendly celebration

Image

Officials say kids suffered carbon monoxide exposure, taken to hospital

Image

Parts of house damaged following evening fire

Image

Deming Pool closes for the summer

Image

Non-profits seeing great results at Little Italy Festival

Image

Annual Popcorn Festival underway in Casey

Image

Brewing company celebrates grand opening in Paris

Image

Little Italy 5k helps out local dance team

Image

Brazil Clay County Airport hosts fly-in event for community

Image

Report: 1 in 5 Indiana residents experience 'food hardship'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home