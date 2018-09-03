Clear

Brett Kavanaugh in his own words: The CNN interviews

After serving as a deputy to Ken Starr, Brett Kavanaugh went into private practice. During that time he spok...

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 8:59 AM
Updated: Sep. 3, 2018 8:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

After serving as a deputy to Ken Starr, Brett Kavanaugh went into private practice. During that time he spoke to CNN on a range of topics including abortion restrictions, judicial nominations and Bush v. Gore.

Abortion restrictions

Abortion

Anthony Kennedy

Brett Kavanaugh

George W. Bush

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Health and medical

Law and legal system

Medical treatments and procedures

Political Figures - US

Politics

Sexual and reproductive health

US federal court system

US federal government

US Supreme Court

In June 2000, Kavanaugh talked about a recently decided case that struck down a state ban on a procedure sometimes called partial birth abortion. Justice Anthony Kennedy, even though he had voted before to uphold Roe, was in dissent in this case. Kavanaugh noted how abortion, so many years after two landmark opinions, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey, still played such a central role at the court.

Judicial nominations

Later on in the conversation about abortion restrictions, Kavanaugh nodded to the fact that Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, a Ronald Reagan nominee, had sided with the liberals in the case. Further, he suggested that presidents sometimes choose "consensus" candidates instead of more conservative nominees who could raise a fight in Congress.

His comments are interesting because they give insight to his thought process on judicial nominations just before he would enter the White House Counsel's Office and work at nominating more conservative judges.

Kavanaugh also spoke broadly about the Supreme Court, suggesting that the court under Chief Justice William Rehnquist had not gone as far in overruling landmark opinions as conservatives might have hoped and expected when Rehqnuist became chief justice in 1986.

For instance, in Dickerson v. United States, the court struck down an act of Congress that had attempted to narrow the scope of the Miranda rule in federal cases. Rehnquist wrote for the court that Miranda, as a constitutional ruling, could not be narrowed by Congress.

Kavanaugh's comments on abortion restrictions and judicial nominations set the conservative tone that followed him the rest of his career.

Bush v. Gore

Along with dozens of other conservative lawyers, Kavanaugh volunteered to help George W. Bush during the 2000 election dispute that landed before the Supreme Court.

After oral arguments in December, Kavanaugh did an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer trying to read the tea leaves during the argument. As a former clerk to Justice Anthony Kennedy, he foreshadowed the fact that Kennedy was troubled by the arguments put forth by the Democrats.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Warm Labor Day, with a few afternoon sprinkles possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamore Winery kicks off Labor Day holiday with family-friendly celebration

Image

Officials say kids suffered carbon monoxide exposure, taken to hospital

Image

Parts of house damaged following evening fire

Image

Deming Pool closes for the summer

Image

Non-profits seeing great results at Little Italy Festival

Image

Annual Popcorn Festival underway in Casey

Image

Brewing company celebrates grand opening in Paris

Image

Little Italy 5k helps out local dance team

Image

Brazil Clay County Airport hosts fly-in event for community

Image

Report: 1 in 5 Indiana residents experience 'food hardship'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home