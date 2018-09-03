Clear
10 shot at San Bernardino apartment complex

Ten people have been shot at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, California, police say.Three of ...

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 5:01 AM
Updated: Sep. 3, 2018 5:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ten people have been shot at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, California, police say.

Three of the victims are in an "extremely critical" condition, San Bernardino Police spokesman Captain Richard Lawhead said.

Lawhead said the shooting took place in a common area of the complex and all the victims are believed to be adults.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

Lawhead said officers got a call reporting shots fired at 1277 East Lynwood Drive on Sunday at 10:45 PT. Officers arrived to find "at least 10 victims down," Lawhead said.

Neighbors describe hearing multiple gunshots

Alysa Marie, who lives near the apartment complex, told CNN she heard 15 to 20 gunshots fired in rapid succession.

"My brother-in-law could hear bullets flying past our house, he was outside at the time of the shooting," Marie said. "About five minutes later the helicopter was circling around our street (Lynwood), talking on the loud speaker saying to put down the weapons, for the people who were on the ground to get up and get to safety and to let the law enforcement do their job."

Marie said there was a large police presence and she heard about 10 ambulances drive past.

Another neighbor, Eduardo Rivas, also described hearing multiple shots from his house a block away.

"I heard around four shots, then what sounded like a motorcycle speeding off, after that just a continuation of gun shots," Rivas told CNN.

