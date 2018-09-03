Clear

Fire engulfs museum, destroys ancient artifacts

A massive fire engulfed Brazil's National Museum, destroying priceless artifacts dating back centuries.

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 1:45 AM
Updated: Sep. 3, 2018 1:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A massive fire engulfed Brazil's National Museum Sunday, destroying priceless artifacts dating back centuries.

Firefighters from seven different stations are trying to battle the blaze, but Brazilian President Michel Temer has already said the losses are too great to be calculated.

The museum, which is located in Rio de Janeiro, holds at least 20 million artifacts, according to the Brazilian government news agency Agencia Brasil.

It is home to a variety of rare artifacts relating to the history of Brazil, including thousands of works from the Pre-Columbian era.

"The loss of the National Museum's collection is insurmountable for Brazil. Two hundred years of work, research and knowledge were lost," Temer said in a tweet Sunday. "This is a sad day for all Brazilians."

The museum's current director, João Carlos Nara, said the damage was "irreparable."

The museum was once home to the Portuguese royal family, and today it's the oldest historical institution in the country.

It was founded on June 6, 1818, by João VI of Portugal upon his arrival to Rio de Janiero as part of the Imperial Royal Family.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Warming into Labor Day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday morning weather update

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Update

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 3

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 2

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 1

Image

Pedestrian hospitalized after getting hit by a car in southern Vigo County

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Rebuilding the burnt down cabin

Image

Drug overdose awareness day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home