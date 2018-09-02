A car bombing on Sunday morning in Mogadishu, Somalia, has left at least six people dead and 15 others wounded, according to a city official.
The attack targeted local government offices, according to Salah Hassan Omar, a spokesman for the city of Mogadishu.
Africa
Bombings
Continents and regions
Eastern Africa
International relations and national security
Mogadishu
National security
Somalia
Terrorism
Terrorism and counter-terrorism
Terrorist attacks
Unrest, conflicts and war
Three Somali soldiers are among the dead, according to Col. Aden Dahir of the Somali military.
The soldiers were killed while attempting to stop the speeding vehicle before it detonated around 9 a.m. local time, sending a powerful blast ripping through the government building and other nearby buildings, including a mosque.
The terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack through its media channel, Andalus Radio.
Abdisalam Hassan Abdi, a teacher at a nearby madrassa, was injured in the explosion, and described the carnage and chaos in the area.
"We heard a huge explosion as the students were in their morning class," he said. "The whole area was devastated by the car bomb."
Related Content
- At least 6 dead in car bombing in Somalia's capital
- Somalia Fast Facts
- Death toll spikes nearly two months after Somalia truck bombings
- Bombs, gunfight rock Somali capital, killing dozens
- How terrorists skim aid funds in Somalia
- Military officials killed in Somalia restaurant blast
- Pentagon strikes al Qaeda's Somalia affiliate
- URGENT - US service member killed in Somalia
- US service member killed in Somalia
- US service member killed in Somalia