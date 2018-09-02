Two people missing and several injured after boat collision in California

Two people are missing after two boats collided on the Colorado River along the California-Arizona border, fire officials said.

Rescue crews responded to a boat collision Saturday night near the Pirate Cove Resort & Marina in Needles, California.

Accidental injuries Accidents Accidents, disasters and safety California Continents and regions Diseases and disorders Health and medical North America Ship and boat accidents Southwestern United States The Americas United States Wounds and injuries

The missing are "presumed submerged," said Eric Sherwin, a spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

One of the vessels sank and the other was heavily damaged.

Rescue crews arrived about 45 minutes after the first calls for help and found more than a dozen people injured and spread a few miles down the river, Sherwin said.

Six people had minor injuries and six others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. A person with serious injuries was airlifted to University Medical Center in Las Vegas for treatment, officials said.