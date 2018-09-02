Clear

11 killed in latest deadly Ecuador bus crash

At least 11 people were killed in a bus crash in southern Ecuador Saturday morning, officials there said....

Posted: Sep. 2, 2018 4:10 AM
Updated: Sep. 2, 2018 4:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least 11 people were killed in a bus crash in southern Ecuador Saturday morning, officials there said.

Thirty-seven people were also injured in the crash, according to a statement from the country's National Transportation Agency.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Ecuador

Latin America

South America

The Americas

Traffic accidents

The bus was traveling from the town of Cuenca to the city of Loja. The Cuenca fire department posted photos on their official Twitter account of the bus overturned and heavily damaged.

National Transportation Agency Director Pablo Calle said Saturday that the bus driver was at fault for driving over the speed limit.

Calle also said he was suspending the operating permit of the bus company involved in the crash.

The Pullman Viajeros Internacional bus company is believed to have been involved in another deadly crash in 2017, according to the National Transportation Agency statement.

"Carelessness and recklessness continue to be the main causes of these tragic accidents," the statement said.

The crash brings the death toll from similar bus accidents on the Andean roads to at least 45 in the past three weeks.

On August 14, a bus collided with a van on the outskirts of Ecuador's capital Quito, killing 24.

Two days earlier, 10 people were killed when a bus carrying fans of the Barcelona Sporting Club soccer team crashed in Cuenca.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Warm up continues, showers on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Update

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 3

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 2

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 1

Image

Pedestrian hospitalized after getting hit by a car in southern Vigo County

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Rebuilding the burnt down cabin

Image

Drug overdose awareness day

Image

Walking for Childhood Cancer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home