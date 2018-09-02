Theresa May rules out second Brexit referendum

British Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled out a second referendum on Britain's exit from the European Union, saying it would be a betrayal of democracy and trust.

UK voters in June 2016 approved a referendum to leave the EU, with the so-called "Brexit" due to go into effect on March 29.

Brexit Continents and regions Europe European Union Government organizations - Intl Northern Europe Political Figures - Intl Theresa May United Kingdom Elections and campaigns Government and public administration Politics Referendums

The decision has sparked political and economic turmoil and Britain has yet to decide on the terms of its exit from the union, which it has been a part of for about 40 years.

UK lawmakers are expected to vote on a final Brexit deal in October. The British campaign group "The People's Vote" is calling for the government's final Brexit deal to be put before the country in a public vote.

Writing in The Telegraph on September 1, May said she would not "give in to those who want to re-open the whole question with a second referendum ... To ask the question all over again would be a gross betrayal of our democracy -- and a betrayal of that trust."

May acknowledged more work was needed to reach an agreement with her Brussels counterparts.

"We want to leave with a good deal and we are confident we can reach one. But, of course, there is still a lot more negotiating to be done," she said.

"So it is only responsible that we have also spent time this summer preparing for a no-deal scenario, just as the EU have done too ... For some sectors there would be real challenges for both the UK and the EU. But we would get through it and go on to thrive. So we will be ready for a no-deal if we need to be."

May's comments come after "The People's Vote" campaign recently secured support and funding from several high-profile backers.