Clear

Theresa May rules out second Brexit referendum

British Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled out a second referendum on Britain's exit from the European Uni...

Posted: Sep. 2, 2018 2:32 AM
Updated: Sep. 2, 2018 2:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

British Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled out a second referendum on Britain's exit from the European Union, saying it would be a betrayal of democracy and trust.

UK voters in June 2016 approved a referendum to leave the EU, with the so-called "Brexit" due to go into effect on March 29.

Brexit

Continents and regions

Europe

European Union

Government organizations - Intl

Northern Europe

Political Figures - Intl

Theresa May

United Kingdom

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Politics

Referendums

The decision has sparked political and economic turmoil and Britain has yet to decide on the terms of its exit from the union, which it has been a part of for about 40 years.

UK lawmakers are expected to vote on a final Brexit deal in October. The British campaign group "The People's Vote" is calling for the government's final Brexit deal to be put before the country in a public vote.

Writing in The Telegraph on September 1, May said she would not "give in to those who want to re-open the whole question with a second referendum ... To ask the question all over again would be a gross betrayal of our democracy -- and a betrayal of that trust."

May acknowledged more work was needed to reach an agreement with her Brussels counterparts.

"We want to leave with a good deal and we are confident we can reach one. But, of course, there is still a lot more negotiating to be done," she said.

"So it is only responsible that we have also spent time this summer preparing for a no-deal scenario, just as the EU have done too ... For some sectors there would be real challenges for both the UK and the EU. But we would get through it and go on to thrive. So we will be ready for a no-deal if we need to be."

May's comments come after "The People's Vote" campaign recently secured support and funding from several high-profile backers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Warm up continues, showers on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Update

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 3

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 2

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 1

Image

Pedestrian hospitalized after getting hit by a car in southern Vigo County

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Rebuilding the burnt down cabin

Image

Drug overdose awareness day

Image

Walking for Childhood Cancer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home