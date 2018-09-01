A series of explosions was reported late Saturday in al-Mazzeh, the location of a large military airport near Damascus.
The private, pro-regime news outlet al-Mayadeen originally reported that Israeli airstrikes hit the airbase near Damascus with multiple missiles. However, Syrian state media later cited an unnamed military source denying the base was hit by Israel.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Air transportation
Airports
Bombings
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Continents and regions
Explosions
Israel
Media industry
Middle East
Middle East and North Africa
Military
Military operations
Syria
Transportation and warehousing
Unrest, conflicts and war
Syria conflict
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) and Syria state television reported a "military source denies the exposure of the Mazzeh Airport to any Israeli aggression and the sounds of explosions that were heard resulted from explosion of an ammunition depot near the airport because of electrical failure."
About four explosions were heard coming from the direction of the military airport Saturday, a Damascus resident told CNN.
"I assume it was from an airstrike because of the explosions afterwards and ambulances with firefighters that went to the scene," the resident said.
Some clips of the explosions and the aftermath -- seemingly filmed by phones at a distance -- emerged on various forums including Facebook and WhatsApp. Video showed bright flashes of light in the night sky in some kind of explosion, but didn't reveal precisely what caused the blasts.
Syrian state media in the past have widely reported Israeli and other airstrikes targeting regime bases, outposts or other Syrian targets.
Besides the military airport, the al-Mazzeh area is home to embassies, security buildings and the homes of some members of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's inner circle, according to opposition activists.
Related Content
- Series of explosions reported at Syrian military airport
- Three injured in explosion at airport
- 36 killed in explosion near Syrian-Turkish border
- Reports: Turkey and Russia consider evacuations from besieged Syrian area
- Dozens reported killed in airstrikes on Syrian village
- DHS extends protections for Syrians
- Syrian Civil War Fast Facts
- Syrian army vows to eject US troops
- Video shows Syrians affected by chemical attack
- Syrian forces retake Eastern Ghouta, Russia says