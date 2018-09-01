Clear

'Crazy Rich Asians' is the hit of Labor Day weekend

"Crazy Rich Asians" is cruising toward its third-straight weekend on top of the box office.The Warner...

Posted: Sep. 1, 2018 4:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Crazy Rich Asians" is cruising toward its third-straight weekend on top of the box office.

The Warner Bros. romantic comedy is expected to bring in at least $23 million between Friday and Sunday and $30 million over a four-day period including Labor Day on Monday, according to Box Office Mojo.

That's only a slight dropoff from what the flick brought in last weekend — a sign demand is still going strong for the first film, which is the first major US studio production with a predominately Asian cast in 25 years.

The movie has quickly become one of the most successful rom-coms in years and has helped lead a rebound for Hollywood box offices after a rough 2017. "Crazy Rich Asians" is based on the book of the same name by Kevin Kwan.

The film's success has prompted a sequel, which is in early development.

Projections show Warner Bros.'s "The Meg," which debuted August 10, will be the second most seen flick on screens over the holiday weekend. It's expected to net about $15.4 million over the four-day period, according to estimates.

The sixth "Mission Impossible" movie, "Fallout," released July 27, is expected to net $11.9 million Labor Day weekend.

Headed for fourth, fifth and sixth are Disney's "Christopher Robin," MGM's "Operation Finale," and STXfilms's "The Happytime Murders," according to Box Office Mojo.

