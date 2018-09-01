Clear

Meghan McCain contrasts father's legacy with Trump's 'cheap rhetoric'

Meghan McCain on Saturday presented the legacy of her father, John McCain, as a sharp contrast to the conduc...

Posted: Sep. 1, 2018 12:16 PM
Updated: Sep. 1, 2018 12:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Meghan McCain on Saturday presented the legacy of her father, John McCain, as a sharp contrast to the conduct of President Donald Trump, with whom the late senator bitterly feuded.

Although McCain didn't mention the President by name -- and he was not present at the service, in accordance with the late senator's wishes -- she made several unmistakable and pointed references throughout her emotional remarks.

John McCain

Political Figures - US

Meghan McCain

Donald Trump

"We gather to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice, those that live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served," McCain told the crowd of mourners at Washington National Cathedral, which included family, friends, former presidents, military officials and foreign leaders.

"The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great," she said, a veiled reference to Trump's 2016 campaign slogan. The line was received with loud and sustained applause in the cathedral.

She later added, "We live in an era where we knock down old American heroes for all their imperfections when no leader wants to admit to fault or failure. You were an exception and gave us an ideal to strive for."

Often fighting through tears, McCain called her father a "great warrior" but said she admired him most as a "great father."

McCain drew a comparison between her father's literary hero -- Robert Jordan, the protagonist in Ernest Hemingway's novel "For Whom the Bell Tolls" -- and the late senator.

"My father had every reason to think the world was an awful place. My father had every reason to think the world was not worth fighting for. My father had every reason to think the world was worth leaving. He did not think any of those things. Like the hero of his favorite book, John McCain took the opposite view," she said.

She added, "As a girl, I didn't appreciate what I most fully appreciate now -- how he suffered and how he bore it with a stoic silence that was once the mark of an American man."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Warming up with scattered showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 3

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 2

Image

In The Zone Week 3 Segment 1

Image

Pedestrian hospitalized after getting hit by a car in southern Vigo County

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Rebuilding the burnt down cabin

Image

Drug overdose awareness day

Image

Walking for Childhood Cancer

Image

The latest from the Vigo County Historical Museum

Image

22 Pushup challenge

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home