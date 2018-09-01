German refinery explosion injures 8, forces residents from homes

An explosion Saturday at a refinery in the town of Vohburg, in Germany's southern Bavaria region, has injured at least eight people and forced about 1,800 residents from their homes.

The blast, which occurred in the early hours, was followed by a fire, a statement from police in Bavaria said.

Accidents, disasters and safety Continents and regions Europe Explosions Germany Western Europe

Three of the injured were taken to the hospital with moderate to severe injuries, police said.

About 1,800 people were evacuated from parts of Vohburg and from Irsching, just to the west, and are being sheltered in a local gym, police said. Residents have been instructed to keep windows and doors closed.

Footage from the scene showed thick, dark smoke rising from the refinery site.

Firefighters continue to work to extinguish the blaze, police said. Roads in the area have been closed by the fire department.