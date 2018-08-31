Clear

Settle in with these weekend reads

Why John McCain asked his rival Barack Obama to deliver a eulogy for him. Why you can't just eat one chocola...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 7:03 PM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 7:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Why John McCain asked his rival Barack Obama to deliver a eulogy for him. Why you can't just eat one chocolate chip cookie. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

Inside John McCain's surprise request for Obama

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Donald Trump

Food and drink

Food products

Kinds of foods and beverages

Mike Pence

Political Figures - US

Sweets and desserts

The late Arizona senator's decision to ask his political rival to eulogize him was unexpected and extraordinary, writes CNN Senior White House correspondent Jeff Zeleny. Here's what was behind it.

Where a presidential run is a risk

This might be the best country for women in politics -- unless they run against the current President. The last woman who tried to challenge him is now sitting in jail.

The fate of people thrown into 'slaughterhouse' jails

In an attempt to turn the page on one of the darkest chapters in Syria's seven-year war, officials released the death notices of more than 800 unaccounted-for prisoners. The notices don't reveal much about the exact causes of death, but survivors and activists paint a grim picture.

Opinion: Mike Pence's plan to outlast Trump

Pence wasn't always the conservative evangelical he professes to be today -- but he has long believed he was destined for the presidency, write Michael D'Antonio and Peter Eisner. In the first installment of a three-part series, the two write that to understand how a seemingly pious politician like Pence could join Donald Trump, one should trace the long path of his ambition.

The employment discrimination case that could test LGBTQ rights

Aimee Stephens was fired when she came out at work as transgender. Her lawyers say she's protected by a federal employment sex discrimination law. Her former employer says otherwise. Now, her case could become a test for transgender rights before the next US Supreme Court -- and her supporters fear a high court with Brett Kavanaugh may not be friendly to their side.

Opinion: Why Serena Williams was really banned from wearing a catsuit

In a recent interview, tennis officials announced they would ban Serena Williams' catsuit from the French Open. It begs the question, writes journalist David Love: Is the issue Williams' catsuit, or is she too black for tennis?

Why chocolate chip cookies are so addictive

A lot of us probably have memories of warm chocolate chip cookies coming out of the oven. And if you can't stop after eating just one, you're not alone. Here's why we crave them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Hot and Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The latest from the Vigo County Historical Museum

Image

22 Pushup challenge

Image

President Trump mentions Terre Haute in Evansville

Image

Crews work to build new assisted living facility in Terre Haute

Image

7th Street Construction Update

Image

Indiana State Police works to keep driver safe on Labor Day

Image

Festival time in the Wabash Valley

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Military Museum Event

Image

ISU students send water to Flint

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer