Clear

Trump will study issue of federal worker pay after moving to freeze it

President Donald Trump said he's planning to spend the weekend studying up on the issue of government compen...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 5:52 PM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 5:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said he's planning to spend the weekend studying up on the issue of government compensation a day after alerting lawmakers he was moving to freeze pay for federal employees.

"I'm going to be doing a little work over the weekend," Trump said in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he was touting a new administration initiative on retirement savings. "I'm going to be studying the federal workers in Washington that you have been reading so much about, people don't want to give them the increase, they haven't had one in a long time, I said I'm going to study that over the weekend."

Civil servants

Compensation and benefits

Donald Trump

Federal budget

Federal employees

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government budgets

Labor and employment

Political Figures - US

Public finance

US federal government

White House

Workers and professionals

Trump raised hackles on Thursday when he sent a letter to Congress alerting of his intention to cancel a scheduled increase in federal pay. The move can be reversed if the House and Senate agree on a budget measure that includes the increase.

Corey Stewart, the conservative Republican running for Senate in Virginia, made a rare break from the President on Friday in opposing the move.

"I almost never differ with President Trump, but in this case, I do," Stewart said. "Federal employees in Virginia wake up early, face punishing traffic and work hard to serve their nation and support their families. These workers need and deserve a pay raise. I encourage President Trump to reconsider his position."

The budget proposal Trump unveiled earlier this year included a pay freeze for federal workers. In his letter on Thursday, he described an increase in pay as "inappropriate" given current economic conditions.

Still, Trump has touted a booming US economy, and various measures he has signed over the past year -- including a two-year spending plan and GOP tax cuts -- are expected to add to the federal deficit.

Trump appeared to indicate on Friday he would re-examine the issue of federal pay, which he suggested he had not considered in depth previously.

"Good time to study, Labor Day," he said. "Let's see how they do next week, a lot of people were against it, I'm going to take a good hard look over the weekend."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Warming up with rain chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Friday August 31st

Image

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Nearly 6-foot lizard found roaming back yard

Image

Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

Image

Partly sunny. A little warmer. Slight chance of rain.

Image

ISU Football wins

Image

THS Girls golf

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Seelyville Dollar General theft

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

West Nile has made it to Jasper County, Illinois

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer