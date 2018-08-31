Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- America honored two legends. Family, lifelong friends and even a President made sure Aretha Franklin's funeral was fit for a queen. Washington honored the late Senator John McCain as his body lay in state in the US Capitol.

-- Vanessa Marquez, best known for her work on three seasons of "ER," was shot by police performing a welfare check, the sheriff's department says.

-- A DOJ lawyer with ties to the Trump-Russia dossier says he was told in 2016 that Russian intelligence thought they had Trump "over a barrel," a source says.

-- A DC lobbyist made a plea deal related to work done for Russian and Ukrainian clients. The case was referred by special counsel Robert Mueller.

-- In other Mueller news, two prosecutors are leaving his office.

-- The death toll rises to at least eight people killed in a head-on crash between a tractor-trailer and a packed Greyhound bus in northwestern New Mexico, officials say.

-- The Trump administration plans to cut all funding to the UN's Palestinian refugee agency, sources say. The United States has long been its largest single donor.

-- Two more men have been accused of sexually abusing women on airplanes. The cases come at a time when the number of sexual assaults reported on planes has increased.

-- A dolphin is still stuck in a closed aquarium that's been closed for months. Animal rights groups are outraged.

-- The Village Voice, the country's first alternative newsweekly, is closing after 60 years.

-- Coca-Cola is buying a coffee chain for $5 billion.