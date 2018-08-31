Clear

'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez killed in California police shooting

Vanessa Marquez, an actress best known for her recurring role as a nurse on the NBC drama "ER," was shot and...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 4:06 PM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 4:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Vanessa Marquez, an actress best known for her recurring role as a nurse on the NBC drama "ER," was shot and killed by police in South Pasadena, California on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Police were called to the 1100 Block of Fremont Avenue in South Pasadena just before 2 p.m. local time on Thursday to perform a welfare check. Upon arrival, Marquez, 49, was having seizures and appeared to be suffering from mental issues, officials told CNN.

Arts and entertainment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

California

Celebrity and pop culture

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Emergency rooms

Health and medical

Health care

Health care facilities

Hospitals

North America

Shootings

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

After about 90-minutes of trying to offer Marquez medical help, police said she armed herself with what appeared to be a handgun and police opened fire.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun, investigators said.

Marquez played nurse Wendy Goldman on "ER" for three seasons, from 1994-97. Though her character never had major storylines, she was sometimes involved in episode subplots, some of which had a light-hearted bent.

Marquez's other credits included 1988's "Stand and Deliver" and "Seinfeld."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Marshall
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Warming up with rain chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Friday August 31st

Image

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Nearly 6-foot lizard found roaming back yard

Image

Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

Image

Partly sunny. A little warmer. Slight chance of rain.

Image

ISU Football wins

Image

THS Girls golf

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Seelyville Dollar General theft

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

West Nile has made it to Jasper County, Illinois

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer