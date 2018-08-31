Clear

Trump to visit Texas in October to campaign for Ted Cruz

President Donald Trump will travel to Texas in October to rally support for Sen. Ted Cruz, the President ann...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 4:05 PM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 4:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump will travel to Texas in October to rally support for Sen. Ted Cruz, the President announced in a tweet Friday, the clearest sign yet that Cruz and Republicans are taking a challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke seriously.

"I'm picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find," Trump tweeted. "As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas - weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets!"

Beto O'Rourke

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Donald Trump, Jr.

North America

Political Figures - US

Southwestern United States

Ted Cruz

Texas

The Americas

United States

The President has demonstrated that he is eager to flex his political muscles on the campaign trail this fall, and he has been holding rallies in key states and granting his endorsement to favored candidates for months.

But the Lone Star State is a surprising target for the most powerful political weapon in the GOP's arsenal, with many other competitive states on the map. Cruz rising to the level of a presidential visit could be an ominous sign for Republicans, suggesting even deep red Texas is not a sure thing.

The President won't be alone in his push to help re-elect his former archrival, whom he nicknamed "Lyin' Ted" during the Republican presidential primary. Donald Trump, Jr. also plans to campaign in Texas on behalf of Cruz in October, said a source familiar with his plans, although the details of that visit have yet to be finalized.

The conservative Club For Growth also announced this week that it plans to invest a seven-figure sum to defend Cruz.

Although Cruz is still favored to win, he has faced a surprisingly robust challenge from O'Rourke, who has become something of an overnight celebrity in Democratic politics. His social media-driven campaign has repeatedly delivered viral moments -- including O'Rourke's response to a question about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. That moment earned him a spot on an upcoming episode of "Ellen" with Ellen Degeneres.

O'Rourke's rising star has also enabled him to consistently match or surpass Cruz's pace of fundraising, including an eye-popping $10 million haul during the most recent quarter that more than doubled Cruz's total.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Marshall
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Warming up with rain chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Friday August 31st

Image

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Nearly 6-foot lizard found roaming back yard

Image

Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

Image

Partly sunny. A little warmer. Slight chance of rain.

Image

ISU Football wins

Image

THS Girls golf

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Seelyville Dollar General theft

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

West Nile has made it to Jasper County, Illinois

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer