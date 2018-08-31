Clear

Inspector general to review whether politics influences EPA's science

The Environmental Protection Agency inspector general's office announced Friday that it will review the "ext...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 4:07 PM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 4:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Environmental Protection Agency inspector general's office announced Friday that it will review the "extent and type of employee concerns, if any, with scientific integrity."

The review is part of an audit intended "to determine whether the EPA's Scientific Integrity Policy is being implemented as intended to assure scientific integrity throughout the EPA," the inspector general's office wrote in a memo.

Environment and natural resources

Environmental Protection Agency

Environmental regulation and policy

Government organizations - US

Political Figures - US

Science

Scott Pruitt

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

Government and public administration

Politics

The review is significant because of the Trump administration's focus on how the EPA and other federal government offices conduct and use science.

The EPA declined to comment on the review, referring questions to the inspector general.

Then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt proposed controversial new guidelines in April that would allow the agency to consider outside studies only if the underlying data is made public.

RELATED: EPA's Pruitt unveils controversial limits to scientific research

Supporters say the Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science proposal would live up to its name, but critics warn that it would limit access to health studies, important when regulating air and water issues.

Pruitt's successor, Andrew Wheeler, said he plans to implement that policy.

"I really fundamentally believe the more information we put out to the public, as far as what we're basing our regulations on, the better our regulations will be," he said in a July interview with the trade publication E&E News. "Yes, I want to move forward with that."

Under Pruitt, the agency also cut members of an influential advisory board and said members of all its advisory boards must not be recipients of federal grants for scientific research.

Wheeler said in the E&E interview that the policy was intended to ensure "that you don't have somebody on the advisory board recommending that the EPA go down a path where they're already doing their research and getting money from the EPA."

"I want to make sure I don't have any conflicts of interest, and I think the people who serve on our science boards shouldn't have a conflict of interest," he added.

EPA scientists also noted concerns with scientific integrity in a survey conducted earlier this year by the Union of Concerned Scientists. Eight in 10 said they agreed or strongly agreed that political influence hinders their work.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Marshall
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Warming up with rain chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Friday August 31st

Image

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Nearly 6-foot lizard found roaming back yard

Image

Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

Image

Partly sunny. A little warmer. Slight chance of rain.

Image

ISU Football wins

Image

THS Girls golf

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Seelyville Dollar General theft

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

West Nile has made it to Jasper County, Illinois

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer