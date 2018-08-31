Clear

Global slowdown? India's economy is accelerating

India's economy is racing ahead, shrugging off global trade tensions and a sharp fall in it...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 9:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

India's economy is racing ahead, shrugging off global trade tensions and a sharp fall in its currency.

The country's gross domestic product grew 8.2% in the quarter ended June, according to official data released Friday.

That's a big jump from the 7.7% it delivered in the previous quarter, and widens India's growth gap over other major economies, including regional rival China.

The much larger Chinese economy grew 6.7% in the quarter ended June.

The Indian government cited an expansion in manufacturing and construction as key factors in the sharp spike in growth.

"Indian GDP growth beat most expectations in [the latest quarter] and is likely to continue expanding rapidly over the coming months," Shilan Shah, India economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

But it's not all good news. Inflation has been rising, prompting the country's central bank to hike interest rates twice in three months, and India's currency — the rupee — hit a new record low against the dollar on Friday. The weak currency is driving up the price of imported goods.

Analysts say Friday's GDP reading could represent a peak if global growth starts to slow as a result of the escalating trade war between the United States and China. Rising oil prices could also act as a brake on India, one of the world's top energy importers.

"The outlook for the remainder of the year is not as optimistic," Priyanka Kishore, head of India at Oxford Economics, wrote in a recent note. "Elevated oil prices and escalating global trade tensions dampen the outlook going forward."

Further economic reforms are unlikely this year, Kishore said, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi approaches an election in early 2019.

Last year's tax reform was seen as broadly positive for the Indian economy in the long run, but "the hurdles to 'big bang' reforms on land and labor could prove to be much bigger," she added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Warming up with rain chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Partly sunny. A little warmer. Slight chance of rain.

Image

ISU Football wins

Image

THS Girls golf

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Seelyville Dollar General theft

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

West Nile has made it to Jasper County, Illinois

Image

Holocaust museum hosts film screening

Image

The Food for Your Mood event

Image

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project helps kids with school supplies

Image

Anonymous donor pays off lunch fees at some Vigo County Schools

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer