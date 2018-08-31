Clear

Pink Cadillacs line up to honor Aretha Franklin

Dozens of Pink Cadillacs line the streets of Detroit to pay special tribute to the "Queen of Soul" as crowds of fans also gather to honor Aretha Franklin.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 11:45 AM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 11:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"We goin' ridin' on the freeway of love in my pink Cadillac," declared Aretha Franklin in her 1985 hit single "Freeway of Love."

Now, more than three decades on, dozens of pink Cadillac owners will pay a special tribute to the "Queen of Soul" by lining up their cars in Detroit for her funeral Friday.

The display is being organized by Crisette Ellis, whose husband, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, serves as pastor at the Greater Grace Temple, where the funeral will be held. While the tribute is an apparent reference to the song that won Franklin her 12th Grammy (and its artwork, which features the singer in a pink Cadillac), Ellis told NPR that the idea was inspired by the way police line up their vehicles to honor fallen officers.

"My husband said, 'Wouldn't it be awesome if we could have a sea of pink Cadillacs parked on Seven Mile Road to greet Ms. Aretha Franklin as she arrives?'" she told the radio show. At the time of that interview, Ellis said more than 130 pink Cadillacs would be participating.

Described by the Detroit church as its "First Lady," Ellis also works as a sales director for the cosmetics firm Mary Kay, which is known for rewarding top employees with pink Cadillacs. Ellis said she expected vehicles from as far afield as Texas and Florida.

The tribute is sure to attract attention. Earlier this week, when Stuart Popp of Plymouth, Michigan arrived in Detroit in his pink 1956 Cadillac Grand Seville, the singer's fans reportedly posed in his vehicle for pictures and sang "Freeway of Love." Popp told CNN he was asked to drive in Franklin's funeral procession.

"This was way bigger than I thought it was going to be," he said. "I was a fan of her music."

A car company with history

Cadillac was founded in Franklin's home city of Detroit in 1902. Another of the company's cars -- an ivory 1940 LaSalle -- was used to transport the singer's body to the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, where it was on display in a gold-plated open casket earlier this week. (There will be a second public viewing at the New Bethel Baptist Church on Thursday.)

The vintage hearse is the same one used to transport the bodies of the soul singer's father, famed civil rights figure the Rev. Clarence LaVaughn Franklin, and civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

The cars will line up at the church from before the start of the service. Bill Clinton and Smokey Robinson are expected to speak at the funeral, which will feature performances from artists including Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Warming up with rain chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nearly 6-foot lizard found roaming back yard

Image

Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

Image

Partly sunny. A little warmer. Slight chance of rain.

Image

ISU Football wins

Image

THS Girls golf

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Seelyville Dollar General theft

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

West Nile has made it to Jasper County, Illinois

Image

Holocaust museum hosts film screening

Image

The Food for Your Mood event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer