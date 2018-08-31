Clear

Amsterdam: Suspect shot at central train station after stabbings

A suspect was shot by police at Amsterdam central station after a stabbing incident Friday which left two ot...

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 8:07 AM
Updated: Aug. 31, 2018 8:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A suspect was shot by police at Amsterdam central station after a stabbing incident Friday which left two others injured.

On Twitter, Amsterdam police said the two victims and the suspect were taken to hospital.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and did not release further information on a possible motive.

This is a developing story.

